Cosmopolis Elementary Earns 2016 Washington Achievement Award in Math Growth

Cosmopolis Elementary School is a recipient of the 2016 Washington Achievement Award. Principal Cherri Patterson said the school earned Special Recognition for Math Growth for the fourth year in a row.

Cosmopolis is the only school in Grays Harbor that is receiving this prestigious award this year.

Patterson said in a press release “This is an extraordinary accomplishment and is a direct reflection of the hard work of our students, the dedication of our teachers, and the support and guidance of our parents. Cosmopolis School’s award is well deserved.”

Patterson continued. “In the past six years, Cosmopolis has implemented several improvements that have impacted our students’ success. Some of those improvements have included our mathematics curriculum, enVision Math Common Core 2012, small group instruction with additional staff and the infusion of technology with math instruction.”

The Washington Achievement Awards are sponsored by the Washington State Board of Education and the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. They celebrate Washington’s top-performing schools and recognize achievement in many categories. This highly-selective award is based on our school’s performance on the Achievement Index.

The Washington Achievement Award is given in seven categories: Overall Excellence, High Progress, English Language Arts Growth, Math Growth, Extended Graduation Rate (high and comprehensive schools only), English Language Acquisition and Closing the Achievement Gap.

I hope you will visit the OSPI Washington Achievement awards site to learn more about the awards and the criteria for selection.

The selection process for the Washington Achievement Award is very rigorous, and all of us take great pride in this accomplishment.

Raymond and Willapa Valley Elementary Schools were also recognized for their math growth. The three schools were among 18 within Capital Region ESD 113 that earned awards this year.

Capital Region ESD 113 provides services for 44 school districts and approved private schools in Thurston, Mason, Lewis, Grays Harbor and Pacific counties.

