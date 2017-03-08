Cosmopolis Chimney Fire Serves as Reminder to Service Your Chimney Regularly

Firefighters in Cosmopolis responded to a chimney fire this morning.

The 911 caller reported seeing sparks and flames coming from the chimney of a home in the 1200 block of 5th street just after 5 AM. Residents of the home had self-evacuated prior to responders arriving. Crews reported the fire out and the residents were returning to their home around 5:30 AM Wednesday morning.

Chief David Dutton reminds residents to get their chimneys checked on a regular basis to avoid the preventable fire hazard.

