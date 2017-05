Cosmo Silver is a versatile enough athlete that you could probably throw him into almost any track and field event and he’d find success. But the main focus for the Ocosta High School senior the past two seasons has been on one thing – the pole vault. “That was pretty much all I did at […]

The post Cosmo Silver, Matthew Hart – Ocosta Track’s Powerful Pole Vaulting Duo appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Comments