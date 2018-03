A woman was arrested overnight after investigators say she threw a knife at her boyfriend during an argument.

Lt Brad Johansson with the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the Copalis Beach home on Elma Street at 3:50 am Monday morning. A 20-year-old Copalis Beach woman was arrested on investigation of Fourth-degree assault charges.

The boyfriend was treated for a small cut at the scene.

Comments