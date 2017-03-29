Contract Awarded for Lake Crescent Highway Rehab Project; Construction to Begin in Late April

The contract for rehabilitation of 12 miles of the Lake Crescent section of Highway 101 and four miles of East Beach Road has been awarded to Strider Construction Company, Inc. of Bellingham, Washington. The $27.5 million-project will address long-term safety and maintenance concerns along the two roads.

The project will improve subsurface pavement conditions, apply new pavement, stabilize slopes, repair retaining walls, improve drainage, replace failing culverts, replace guardrails, mitigate rockfall hazards and improve intersections. The project will also improve the Sledgehammer Point overlook, including construction of accessible pedestrian paths, curbing, exhibit, seat walls and new park entrance sign. A transit stop will be constructed in the Barnes Point area in cooperation with Clallam Transit.





“We are very pleased to move forward with our Federal Highway Administration partners on this important project,” said Sarah Creachbaum, Superintendent of Olympic National Park. “Now that the contract has been awarded, the contractor will begin developing detailed construction plans and assembling materials and equipment for construction to start late next month.”

Construction is slated to begin in late April this year and will take place over three construction seasons. The project is being managed collaboratively by the the Federal Highway Administration and the National Park Service.

The construction schedule will vary throughout the season to reduce impacts to the public while still allowing safe and efficient road work. Work will occur on weekdays only and will not be scheduled on holidays or weekends.

An outline of the yearly schedule for Highway 101 is provided below.

April—Late May

Half‐hour delays during work hours, with short delays afterhours to accommodate alternating single lane traffic.

Limited 4‐hour delays may be scheduled (from 9:00am – 1:00pm only) and must be announced two weeks in advance.

Memorial Day—Labor Day (summer season)

Half‐hour delays during work hours, with short delays afterhours to accommodate alternating single lane traffic.

Early September— Mid November

Half‐hour delays during work hours, with short delays afterhours to accommodate alternating single lane traffic.

Limited 4‐hour delays (from 9:00am – 1:00pm only) and 6‐hour overnight delays (10:00pm – 4:00am only) may be scheduled and must be announced two weeks in advance.

Mid November—February

No construction anticipated

March (2018 and 2019 only)

Half‐hour delays during work hours, with short delays afterhours to accommodate alternating single lane traffic.

Limited 4‐hour delays and 6‐hour overnight delays may be scheduled and will be announced two weeks in advance.

The annual construction schedule, Frequently Asked Questions and additional information are available on the Olympic National Park website at https://www.nps.gov/olym/planyourvisit/lake-crescent-highway-101-rehabilitation-2017-19.htm.

No more than 20 four‐hour delays are permitted each spring and each fall. Four‐hour delays may only be implemented between Labor Day and Memorial Day and only between the hours of 9:00am and 1:00pm. Emergency vehicles will have access without delay at all times.

Overnight delays lasting up to six hours are permitted between Labor Day and March 31. All six‐hour delays may occur only from 10:00pm—4:00am and may only occur on Mondays through Wednesday. Emergency vehicles will have access without delay at all times.

All four‐hour and six‐hour overnight delays must be scheduled and announced two weeks in advance. Notices will be sent to area media outlets, widely distributed via the Washington State Department of Transportation traffic alert webpage (https://www.wsdot.wa.gov/traffic/trafficalerts/ ) and posted on the Olympic National Park website (https://www.nps.gov/olym/planyourvisit/conditions.htm)

Work on East Beach Road will be completed during the first construction season and will only occur on weekdays. Most of the work on East Beach Road will occur before June 1 and after Labor Day, with most of the travel impacts outside of the summer months. However, sometime between August 1 and October 21, 2017, the road will close to through traffic for a maximum two-week period for contractors to replace a culvert. This closure will be scheduled and announced in advance.

East Beach Road was built between 1911 and 1925 and provides access to private residences, Log Cabin Resort and several popular day use areas and links Highway 101 and Highway 112 and as a bypass route around the lake. In 2015, approximately 67,600 vehicles used East Beach Road.

The road along Lake Crescent’s south shore was built in the early 1920s, replacing ferry passage across the lake. Today the road is part of U.S. Highway 101 and remains a vital transportation link and popular sightseeing route for visitors to the Lake Crescent area and the Olympic Peninsula. In 2015, over 420,000 vehicles traveled this road.

More information about the project and the contract can be found online at the FedBizOpps website: https://www.fbo.gov/spg/DOT/FHWA/WFL/DTFH7017B00002/listing.html

