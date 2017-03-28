Congrats to our 2016 Tree–USA Partners!

There are 90 cities and towns across Washington that have earned the Tree City USA Award, 11 Tree Line USA Utility Companies and 6 Tree Campus USA Colleges and Universities.

Tree Campus USA Awards:

DNR is pleased to announce that seven institutions of higher education in Washington have been awarded the 2016 Tree Campus USA Award from the Arbor Day Foundation. Congratulations to the re-certifying campuses: Clark College, Columbia Basin College, University of Puget Sound, University of Washington, Washington State University Main Campus (Pullman) and Washington State University Vancouver Campus. This year, we also have a new Tree Campus USA in Washington. Congratulations to Shoreline Community College.

Tree Line USA Awards:

Ten Washington utility companies have been awarded the 2016 Tree Line USA Award from the Arbor Day Foundation. Congratulations to: Chelan County PUD #1, Benton County PUD, Clark County PUD, Puget Sound Energy, Richland Energy Services, Snohomish County PUD No. 1, Tacoma Power, Avista Utilities, Seattle City Light, Benton REA and PacifiCorp. (Note: Pacific Power and Light is a Tree Line USA that operates in several counties in Washington but certifies its Tree Line USA status through the state of Oregon where its corporate headquarters are located).

Tree City USA Awards:

Congratulations to our newest Tree City USA Communities: Connell, Othello, Sequim and Yakima, and to the City of Twisp, which just returned to the Tree City USA program after a year-long hiatus. These 5 cities join 85 other Washington cities earning the award this year:

Congratulations to: Airway Heights, Anacortes, Arlington, Auburn, Bainbridge Island, Bellevue, Bellingham, Bonney Lake, Bothell, Bremerton, Burien, Cashmere, Centralia, Chelan, Cheney, Clyde Hill, Colfax, Colville, Coulee Dam, Covington, Dupont, Duvall, Edmonds, Ellensburg, Entiat, Enumclaw, Everett, Fairchild AFB, Farmington, Fife, George, Grandview, Hoquiam, Hunt’s Point, Issaquah, Kennewick, Kent, Kirkland, Lacey, Lake Forest Park, Liberty Lake, Longview, Lynnwood, Medina, Millwood, North Bend, Oak Harbor, Okanogan, Olympia, Omak, Oroville, Pasco, Pateros, Port Angeles, Port Townsend, Poulsbo, Pullman, Puyallup, Redmond, Renton, Richland, Ritzville, Rockford, SeaTac, Seattle, Shelton, Shoreline, Snoqualmie, Spokane, Steilacoom, Sumner, Tacoma, Tonasket, Tukwila, Tumwater, University Place, Vancouver, Walla Walla, Waterville, Wenatchee, Woodinville, Woodland, Woodway, Yarrow Point and Yelm.

Even if your city is already a Tree City, you probably know other staff, citizens, business owners or fellow tree advocates in neighboring communities that are not. So talk to your friends. Bring the message to your colleagues. Share the Tree City USA Program with your respective professional organizations. Join the Washington Community Forestry Council, in partnership with the Department of Natural Resources’ Urban & Community Forestry Program, in helping grow the Tree City USA Program in Washington.

With your help, we can break the 100 city mark and continue building the case for increased resources and funding for urban forest stewardship in Washington.

Is your community a Tree City USA?

Visit the Arbor Day Foundation to learn more about Tree Campus, Tree Line and Tree City USA, and other programs they offer.

