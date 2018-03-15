Confused Driver Detained at Scene of Vehicle Fire Near Aberdeen

A man was detained during a car fire on the Westport Highway yesterday morning. Lieutenant Kevin Darst said Aberdeen Police Officers were called to State Route 105 near Emery Auto Sales for a reported car fire around 4:30 Wednesday morning.

The first officer on scene reported flames coming from underneath the vehicle, and the interior filled with smoke. The vehicle was still running and attached to a trailer.

As the officer approached, he shined his light inside and the vehicle went into reverse moving towards bystanders parked on the highway. The vehicle jackknifed the trailer as it reversed into the roadway and completely blocked the south bound lane.

The officer ordered the driver to exit the vehicle, he did, but he told the officer that he was going to move it, and tried to get back in as the flames from under the car increased and the officer could hear load popping noises. Darst said the man didn’t seem to understand the severity of the situation. They asked if anyone else was in the vehicle, but he was uncooperative.

The driver was detained and the officers secured the scene. The driver was arrested for Reckless Driving and and Obstructing. He was transported to the Aberdeen Jail where he will be evaluated for his welfare.

