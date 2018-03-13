Coming Home: Katy Perry holding benefit concert for Santa Barbara, CA

By Andrea Dresdale

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEGKaty Perry is giving back to her community, specifically, her beloved hometown of Santa Barbara, CA.

She’s announced Witness: Coming Home, a benefit show which will take place in Santa Barbara on May 19. On Instagram, she wrote, “Santa Barbara is the reason my [heart] beats. #WitnessComingHome benefits those who support us in the community, who are still recovering from the fire and mudslide.”

Last year, thousands of residents in the area were affected by the wildfires and mudslides that hit Southern California in 2017. Singer/songwriter Jack Johnson is doing a benefit at the Santa Barbara Bowl this weekend for the same cause.

According to Katy’s Instagram post, the proceeds will go to the Santa Barbara Foundation, the 93108 Fund and the 805 UndocFund, all of which help Santa Barbara via grants and charity efforts.

Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday at 11 a.m. in person at the Santa Barbara Bowl box office. The general on-sale, via AXS.com, starts at 7 p.m. local time.

The May 19 show will come between the Mexican leg of Katy’s Witness World Tour, which wraps up May 11, and the European leg, which starts in Germany on May 23.

