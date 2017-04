Annually, Comcast employees give a special Saturday in April to their communities by volunteering to make it a better place. That event is known as Comcast Cares Day. Nationally, every able-bodied employee—more than 3,000 from Comcast and NBCUniversal—alongside family, friends and volunteers, including the top brass—participate in a workday to brighten their communities. The Harbor’s […]

The post Comcast Cares Pitches in for a Field Day at Roger Jump Memorial appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Comments