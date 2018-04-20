Comcast Cares Day in Aberdeen will help improve Central Park Elementary School

On April 21, 2018, more than 150 Comcast NBCUniversal employees from the Aberdeen area, along with their families, friends and community partners, will contribute to volunteer projects in the area as part of the 17th annual Comcast Cares Day.

Comcast Cares Day is the largest corporate day of service in the United States, with this year’s efforts marking the one millionth volunteer participant. This year, the company expects more than 100,000 volunteers to participate at project sites around the world.

Comcast volunteers from the Aberdeen office will support Central Park Elementary School, which provides a complete K-6 program for more than 150 students from the area. Teams of volunteers will work alongside a local Eagle Scout troop to beautify and refresh the school’s grounds.

- Advertisement -

“More than 4,700 employees call Washington home, and giving back to our own communities means a lot to us,” said Amy Lynch, vice president of Comcast’s Washington region. “This year, we’re particularly eager to work alongside our community partners to help ensure that people from all walks have access to the resources, services and technology that can help improve their quality of life.”

For their main project, Comcast volunteers will help construct a “Kinder Garden,” a series of planter boxes where kindergarten students can plant, maintain, and learn the science behind how things grow, which will provide hands-on experiences in their science curriculum.

“We are thrilled to be chosen for Comcast Cares in partnership with the Eagle Scout project,” said Barbara Page, Central Park Elementary School principal. “Central Park Elementary not only serves the educational needs of our students, but it also serves as a community playground for all in the evenings and on weekends.”

Groups of Comcast volunteers will also work on a variety of landscaping and beautification activities around the school grounds, including washing both the inside and outside of the school, installing flowers and other plants around the front office area, painting the playground areas and more.

Comcast Cares Day is a testament to Comcast NBCUniversal’s commitment to volunteerism in its communities, which has been a major focus of the company since it was founded more than 50 years ago. From using technology to enable creativity, to mentoring youth, to beautifying parks, Comcast employees volunteer on this day, and throughout the year, to create positive change where they live and work. Since its inception in 2001, Cares Day volunteers have contributed more than 5 million service hours at more than 18,800 projects.

On behalf of everyone who volunteers on Comcast Cares Day, the Comcast Foundation will provide the opportunity for grants to its community nonprofit partners across the country. These grants help local organizations continue their community-based service missions throughout the year. To date, the Comcast Foundation has awarded more than $22 million in grants to local nonprofit organizations who have served as partners on Comcast Cares Day.

About the Comcast Foundation

Founded in 1999, the Comcast Foundation provides charitable support to qualified nonprofit organizations. The Foundation has three community investment priorities—expanding digital literacy, promoting community service, and building tomorrow’s leaders—all programs intended to have a positive, sustainable impact on the community. Since its inception, the Comcast Foundation has donated more than $195 million nationwide. www.comcast.com/community.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable is one of the nation’s largest video, high-speed Internet and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand and also provides these services to businesses. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. www.comcastcorporation.com

Comments