Collision on Westport Highway Sends Two to Hospital, Closes Road for Several Hours Sunday

A head-on collision on the Westport Highway sent both drivers to the hospital Sunday morning, investigators had State Route 105 closed for a couple of hours to clean up and document the wreck.

The Washington State Patrol reports a 54-year-old Olympia man was driving South on State Route 105 toward Westport when they crossed the centerline and collided with an oncoming 2012 Lincoln MKZ just after the Elk River Bridge. The wreck was reported around 8:20 Sunday morning.

A 61-year-old Westport woman in the Lincoln was also injured, both were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with undisclosed injuries. The cause of the accident is under investigation and the state patrol said charges could be pending.

The road was fully blocked for nearly 3 hours while crews investigated.

