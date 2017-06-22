Coast Guard flies to the rescue of 2 mariners aboard sinking vessel near Grays Harbor

The Coast Guard rescued two mariners from a vessel taking on water 30 miles west of Grays Harbor, Washington, Wednesday afternoon.

The two mariners were successfully transported by a Coast Guard aircrew and flown back to Air Station Astoria around 5:40 p.m.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Columbia River command center responded to a request for assistance at 2:10 p.m. from the owner of the vessel Le Enterprise, an 87-foot yacht, reportedly taking on water.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from the air station arrived on scene and safely hoisted the mariners.

Crews aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Swordfish, homeported in Port Angeles but on patrol in the area, and a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat (MLB) from Station Gray’s Harbor diverted to the scene to assist if needed.

After the helo assisted the mariners, the MLB crew returned to base while the Swordfish remains on scene to further monitor the vessel’s condition.

The weather at the time of the hoist was reported as sunny with 4 to 6-foot sea swells.

