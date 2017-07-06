Coast Guard Cleans up After Fishing Vessel Donna Sinks at Hoquiam Pier

The Coast Guard and Washington Department of Ecology responders oversaw the removal of an estimated 150 gallons of diesel from the commercial fishing vessel Donna, Wednesday after it sank in the Hoquiam River near Hoquiam, Washington, Tuesday night.

The 48-foot commercial fishing vessel Donna sank at its mooring along the Hoquiam River causing an oil sheen on the river triggering the cleanup response from Coast Guard Sector Columbia River and Washington Department of Ecology personnel.

An electronic position indicating radio beacon alert received in the Coast Guard 13th District Command Center, located in Seattle, guided Coast Guard responders aboard a 47-foot Motor Life Boat from Station Grays Harbor to the sunken vessel.

After being unable to get a hold of the owner of the vessel, the federal on-scene coordinator representative from Sector Columbia River opened the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund to contract Global Diving and Salvage for cleanup purposes.

Global Diving and Salvage personnel placed boom around the sunken vessel and pumped off the diesel from the vessels fuel tanks.

If an owner/responsible party for the vessel is located the National Pollution Funds Center can seek reimbursement for the cost of the cleanup.

Comments