Closure of Over 100 Sears and Kmart Stores Announced, Aberdeen Sears is Hiring

Sears Holdings has announced the planned closure of over 100 more Kmart and Sears stores across the nation. In Washington state, the Kmart and Sears stores in Chehalis along with Sears stores in Federal Way and Shoreline are being shuttered. Employees there were notified this week to begin liquidating inventory as early as January 12th.

The company on Thursday, January 4 informed associates at 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores that they will be closing these stores between early March and early April 2018. The Aberdeen Sears store was not included on the list of planned closures. They’re actually hiring according to a Twitter post.

Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores. Customers can use the store locator function on their websites to find the location of their nearest Kmart and Sears stores.

