Each year, after a winter’s worth of inclement weather, heavy storm surges and millions of waves crash against the wild coast of Washington State, a group of volunteers gets together to walk the beaches, picking up tons of trash. Each April, the Washington CoastSavers, its partners and volunteers, have cleaned up what the storms of the […]

The post Clean Up Our Beaches with Washington CoastSavers appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Comments