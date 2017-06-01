Clay Aiken, Olivia Newton-John guest star in “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming”

Courtesy of SyfyIf it’s summer, it must be time for a new Sharknado movie — complete with cameos from two platinum-selling, chart-topping singers.

Syfy announced that Sharknado 5: Global Swarming — the latest installment in the deliberately cheesy TV movie franchise — will air August 6, and that among the guest stars this time around are Clay Aiken and Olivia Newton-John.

Clay will play Llewelyn, a “cutting-edge technology genius,” while Olivia and her daughter, Chloe, will play Orion and Electra, two “two brilliant scientists” who defend their home country of Australia against the latest Sharknado.

Charo, Bret Michaels of Poison, Gilbert Gottfried, Margaret Cho and Fabio are among the other celebrities who appear in the movie, which again stars Ian Ziering and Tara Reid as Fin Shepard and his bionic wife, April. This time around, the couple’s young son gets trapped in a traveling Sharknado and transported all over the world.

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming and its official tagline, “Make American Bait Again!” are the result of SYFY’s invitation to fans to submit their most creative ideas via Facebook.

