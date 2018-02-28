Classes Resume Today at Hoquiam Middle School as Police Investigate Threats

School resumes on time today at Hoquiam Middle School. No other delays or closures have been announced this morning.

A letter to parents last night explained that a threat to a teacher was found written on the door of a classroom Tuesday morning, and a second threat was written on a whiteboard in the same classroom.

Hoquiam Police spoke with some students and parents yesterday and their investigation continues.

classes were canceled at the middle school yesterday mostly as a precaution – but also to make room for investigators.

School Superintendent Mike Villareal said in the letter that other district buildings were placed into modified lockdown Tuesday morning, but only as a precaution as there was no threat directed to other locations or persons.

A press release from Hoquiam Police Chief Mike Myers yesterday said that these threats are a serious matter and must be investigated. Unfortunately, many children lack the emotional maturity to recognize the gravity of such a threat as well as the serious impact and consequences.

Anyone with information regarding the threats left at Hoquiam Middle School in this case should contact Detective Don Grossi at the Hoquiam Police Department at 360-532-0892 x295

