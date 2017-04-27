City of Hoquiam Begins Schedule to Flush Fire Hydrants Next Week

Fire hydrant flushing throughout the city of Hoquiam is scheduled to begin next week and will continue until June 23rd. Maintenance hours will be 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

Superintendent of the Public Works Department Al Telecky says they have established a preventative maintenance program to annually clean water lines and check the operation of fire hydrants throughout the city. Public Works Department field crews operate fire hydrants to create high velocity flows that scour and clean the inside of waterlines. This type of activity, often called flushing, is a common utility practice used to improve water quality and maintain the distribution system. Minerals and other materials that accumulate in the lines are removed by flushing. This material is not harmful to your health but it can temporarily cause discolored water.

The distribution system contains 61 miles of pipe, it is expected to take approximately 45 days to complete the flushing. Flushing hours will be 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

Customers may notice discolored water or a change in water pressure when flushing is conducted in their area. When flushing is taking place, we recommend that customers check to ensure tap water is running clear before using it for drinking, cooking or clothes washing.

Customers who experience some coloring or sediment in their water should let the water flow from their taps for a short time (5-15 minutes) to flush and clear their plumbing.

Flushing activities often involve the release of large volumes of water from fire hydrants. Residents may notice this water flowing along the gutter line of the street and entering storm drains.

