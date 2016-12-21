City of Aberdeen Welcomes First Tesla Vehicles at New Charging Station

City staff completed installation of the new Tesla charging stations in downtown Aberdeen today. Within minutes, three of the all-electric vehicles arrived for some juice.

Brandon and Katherine Baker of Redmond wrote to city staff shortly after their stop this afternoon. “It was a great honor to be the first user of the new Tesla Supercharger in Aberdeen today!”

Their email continued, “We live in Redmond, WA and this new charging station really opens up access to the coast. A bunch of us Tesla owners have been eagerly watching the construction and are so happy to see it open today. Thank you Tesla and the city of Aberdeen.”

The Tesla Supercharger station is part of the city’s plan for a “Gateway Center” at the corner of South F and East Wishkah streets.

For those asking, ( https://www.tesla.com/support/supercharging ) the superchargers are free to some Tesla owners, http://nypost.com/2016/11/07/teslas-supercharging-stations-no-longer-free-of-charge/

Photos provided by the Bakers.

