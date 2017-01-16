City of Aberdeen and Grays Harbor County Enact Road Restrictions

The City Engineer and Public Works Director have made the determination that load restrictions must be applied to all City of Aberdeen roads effective 12:00 AM, January 16, 2017 in accordance with Aberdeen Municipal Code Chapter 10.40. Restrictions are necessary to allow roads to thaw following prolonged freezing temperatures. The City has adopted by reference the load restrictions in Grays Harbor County Resolution No. 2016-150. A copy of these restrictions is available on the City’s website. Removal of these restrictions will also be posted on the City website. The restrictions will likely be necessary for at least one week and possibly up to two weeks. We thank everyone for their cooperation and patience.

The restrictions apply to all roadways within the City of Aberdeen except:

WSDOT jurisdiction (US 12, US 101, SR 105)

Roadways within the Port of Grays Harbor

Wishkah Street, Heron Street, and Garfield Street between the Port and US 101

Note:

Load restrictions apply to the State Street truck route. Detour to Wishkah Street and Heron Street.

Grays Harbor County

Load restrictions will be applied to all Grays Harbor County roads effective midnight January 15, 2017 in accordance with Commissioners resolution number 2016-150. Restrictions are necessary to allow road thaw following extreme freezing. County roads will be posted citing emergency load limitations. Removal of these restrictions will be posted on the County website. Please be prepared for these restrictions to be in place for up to two weeks.

Comments