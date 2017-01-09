City of Aberdeen Adopts Load Restrictions for Local Roads

The City Engineer and Public Works Director have made the determination that load restrictions must be applied to all City of Aberdeen roads effective midnight, January 8, 2017 in accordance with Aberdeen Municipal Code Chapter 10.40.

Restrictions are necessary to allow roads to thaw following prolonged freezing temperatures. The City has adopted by reference the load restrictions in Grays Harbor County Resolution No. 2016-150.

A copy of these restrictions is available on the City’s website. Removal of these restrictions will also be posted on the City website. The restrictions may be needed for up to two weeks to protect the roadways.

We thank everyone for their cooperation and patience.

