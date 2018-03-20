Christina Grimmie’s family suing her tour promoter and venue where she was killed

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagicThe family of Christina Grimmie has filed a lawsuit against the tour promoter and the venue where she was performing when she was killed by an obsessed fan in 2016.

The suit against AEG Live SE and The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Plaza Foundation alleges Christina’s death was caused by the failure of the tour promoter and the owner of The Plaza Live Theater to take adequate security measures to ensure her safety.

The complaint accuses the defendants of only conducting “superficial bag checks” the night of the concert, with no body pat downs or metal detectors.

Christina’s assailant as able to enter the venue with two handguns, two full magazines and a large hunting knife. He killed the singer on June 10, 2016 as she greeted fans and signed autographs following her performance, then later took his own life. Christina, who came in third on season six of The Voice, was 22 years old.

The Grimmie family is suing for unspecified damages.

