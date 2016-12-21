Christina Grimmie’s Family Sues Concert Promoter Over Her Death

Chris Lachell – Pool/Getty ImagesChristina Grimmie’s murder on June 10 was one of the year’s most tragic music deaths: she was shot by an apparently obsessed fan during a meet and greet in Orlando. Now, Christina’s family is suing concert promoter AEG Live, as well as the company that owns the venue where she was killed, according to Billboard.

The security company that was working at the event is also named in the wrongful death suit, filed by Christina’s father, mother and brother. The suit claims that the defendants, “failed to take adequate security measures to ensure the safety of the performers and the attendees at the concert venue.” The suit also alleges that fans were subject to “superficial bag checks” only and that metal detectors or body pat downs might have kept Kevin Loibl, Christina’s killer, from bringing two handguns, ammunition, and a knife into the show.

According to Billboard, the suit also alleges that the venue, the Plaza Theater, had previously provided better security for past events, and the fact that the venue’s manager had been fired a week and a half before the shooting and replaced with an inexperienced new one may have contributed to the murder.

The family is asking for the amount of money that equals the future support that Christina would have given to her family, plus medical and funeral expenses, and her income had she lived. Her parents are also asking for damages for metal pain and suffering, while her brother, who subdued Loibl, is also requesting damages for physical and emotional trauma.

