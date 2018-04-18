Christina Aguilera “won the role” of a robot prostitute in new film, "Zoe"

By Music News Group

ABC/Image Group LAChristina Aguilera‘s latest foray in the film, the sci-fi movie Zoe, debuts at the Tribeca Film Festival this week. In it, she plays a robotic prostitute named Jewels.

The film’s director, Drake Doremus, tells Entertainment Tonight that Christina’s involvement in the film was not stunt casting: She earned the part.

“I’m just trying to make the best movie I can and I try to cast the best person for the role and she was the best person,” he says. “She won the role.”

In the film, Jewels encounters Zoe, a more technologically advanced robot, in an underground brothel where Jewels is confined.

“They’re both fascinated by each other because they both see things in each other that they don’t have and that they want,” Doremus says of the two robots. “It’s really fascinating to see two different class levels observing each other.”

By the way, if you’re having trouble imagine Christina as a robot, just think back to the cover of her 2010 album Bionic.

Zoe, which also stars Ewan McGregor and Léa Seydoux, marks Christina’s first movie role since 2010’s Burlesque. It premieres at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 21.

