Christina Aguilera to be a guest judge on "RuPaul’s Drag Race" season 10 premiere

The singer will be the guest judge on the show’s season 10 premiere, which airs March 22 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1. She posted a promo of the episode on Twitter along with the caption, “It’s showtime! Let’s go girls.”

In the clip, Xtina is seen belting out a high note while decked out in a pink wig and her best drag makeup.

Last year, fellow pop star Lady Gaga kicked off the show’s season nine premiere.

