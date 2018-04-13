Christina Aguilera takes a ride with James Corden on "The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018"

By Andrea Dresdale

Courtesy CBS

Buckle up: Christina Aguilera’s about to sing with James Corden.

The singer will duet with the late-night host on The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018, which airs April 23 on CBS at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Christina’s been making select TV and magazine appearances lately, possibly as part of a ramp up to the release of new music.

Corden tells Entertainment Weekly, “She’s just got so many hits and she’s been working on this [new] album a long time, and I’ve heard some of the songs, and they’re great. And then when you start thinking about songs like ‘Genie in a Bottle’ and ‘Beautiful’ and ‘Fighter’ and ‘Dirrty,’ they’re just made to sing in your car, really.”

“She’s just got such an unbelievable voice,” he adds. “I’m really excited to drive around in a car with her for a little bit and be in her orbit for a while.”

Corden and his bandleader Reggie Watts will kick off the show with a Bruno Mars-inspired musical number, and in addition to Christina, the guests include Mom stars Anna Faris and Allison Janney, The Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar and Young Sheldon’s Iain Armitage. They’ll all join Corden for something called Crosswalk The Musical: The Sound of Music.

This is the third Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special for Corden. The previous two both won Emmys for Outstanding Variety Special.

