Christina Aguilera hints at new album: “It’s coming”

The singer hasn’t released a new album since 2012, but she hinted on her Instagram Story Monday night that fans will have something to get excited about soon.

- Advertisement -

Christina posted a message that showed her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with Post-It note asking, “Dear Christina Aguilera, Where the f*** is the new album??”

To that she responded, “It’s coming b******…” along with some fire emojis.

Christina’s last studio album was Lotus, which peaked at number seven on the Billboard 200 chart and ended up being one of her lowest-selling records.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.