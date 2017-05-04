Christi Boora Resigns From Aberdeen School Board, Replacements Sought

The Board of Directors of the Aberdeen School District accepted the resignation of Director Christi Boora at its meeting on Tuesday, May 2.

Mrs. Boora wrote in an email to fellow directors that she is unable to continue to serve on the Board of Directors due to “the recent development and expansion of two new businesses within the community, as well as an increasing role at our third business at Edward Jones, will make it impossible for me to be available for Board responsibilities.” In addition, Mrs. Boora said she wants to be more present at her son’s sports and school events.

“I have enjoyed being active on the board for the past five years and look forward to continuing to be a supporter of the District in other capacities,” she wrote.

Mrs. Boora was appointed to Director Position 1 on the School Board in October 2012 and was subsequently elected to serve a term set to expire in November 2019. Under RCW 29a.24.171 (Vacancies in Office), because her resignation occurred prior to the regular filing period, filings for the position will be accepted during the regular filing period, which is scheduled for the week of May 15-19. The district said that “a successor will be elected in November to complete the unexpired term.”

In addition, the Board of Directors will consider the process for filling the vacancy in the interim at its next meeting on Tuesday, May 23. A person is legally qualified to become a board member who is a United States citizen and a qualified voter residing in the school district.

For more information about the duties and responsibilities of serving on the Board of Directors, call the Superintendent’s Office at (360) 538-2002.

More information about filing for office is available through the Grays Harbor County Auditor’s Office, (360) 249-4232. Additional resources include the Washington Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.wa.gov/elections/ under the Candidates tab, by calling (800) 448-4881, or via email to [email protected]

Key dates in addition to filing week May 15-19 include the Primary Election, July 14-August 1, and the General Election, October 20-November 7.

Candidates seeking election to office are also encouraged to visit the Washington State School Directors’ Association website at www.wssda.org.

