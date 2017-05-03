Chris Daughtry preps for summer tour, says acting is “a bonus”

Chris, who starred in last year’s Easter special The Passion: Live, and who has also appeared in CSI: New York, tells ABC Radio “I hope so,” when asked if he’s got any acting coming up.

“Been doing some auditions for some shows,” he adds. “We’ll see what happens. We gotta get this record done and everything else is bonus.”

If you want to see Daughtry this summer with Nickelback, you’re in luck: all this week, concert promoter Live Nation is offering more than a million tickets to a variety of summer tours for just 20 bucks, with no additional fees. The on-sale for the promotion is live now.

“There’s a lot of fans, you look at the numbers on Facebook or Instagram and you’re like ‘Why aren’t they at our show?’ Well, frankly, not everybody can afford to come to the shows,” says Chris, who’s a big fan of the $20 deal

“Bringing everything down to an affordable price I think is of utmost importance,” he adds. “Especially in this day and age, they could see the show online if they want to, but we’d rather them be there. So I think that’s awesome.”

Other tours you can grab $20 tickets for include OneRepublic, Matchbox Twenty/Counting Crows, Train, The Goo Goo Dolls/Phillip Phillips, Enrique Iglesias, Lifehouse and more.

