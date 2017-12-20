Chloe Kohanski wins season 13 of "The Voice"

By Music News Group

Trae Patton/NBCBlake Shelton notched his sixth victory as a coach on The Voice, as his artist Chloe Kohanski was crowned the season-13 winner.

Kohanski, a 23-year-old rocker from Nashville, Texas, finished ahead of runner-up, 16-year-old Addison Agen of Team Adam Levine in the voting. She receives a recording contract as her grand prize.

Brooke Simpson, the powerhouse singer from Team Miley Cyrus and Blake’s country singer Red Marlow finished in third place and fourth place, respectively.

During the two-hour results show, each finalist performed with a special guest. Agen teamed up with Nora Jones for Jones’ “Don’t Know Why”; Simpson joined Sia for the hit she wrote and recorded with David Guetta, “Titanium”; and Marlow teamed up with Vince Gill for a rendition of Gill’s hit “When I Call Your Name.”

Kohanski teamed up with Billy Idol for “White Wedding.”

This season’s semifinalists also performed. Team Adam’s Adam Cunningham and Keisha Renee, from Blake’s team, joined Bebe Rexha for “Meant to Be”; Team Jennifer’s Noah Mac joined Bastille for “World Gone Mad”; and Chris Weaver — also from Jennifer Hudson‘s team — was joined by Jessie J, for her hit “Bang Bang.”. She also joined Team Jennifer’s Davon Fleming for her new single, “Not My Ex.”

The musical lineup also included Charlie Puth — joined on guitar by Adam Levine — performing “How Long.” New season-14 Voice coach Kelly Clarkson delivered the TV debut of her new single, “Medicine”; Demi Lovato performed the title track from her new album, Tell Me You Love Me; former Voice coach Pharrell Williams returned with his band N.E.R.D. for “Lemon”; and Sia returned to perform “Snowman”

The Voice returns in February on NBC, with coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments