Chicago members to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June

David M. EarnisseThree members of Chicago — Robert Lamm, James Pankow and former member Peter Cetera — are among this year’s inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The artists will receive the honor at the organization’s 48th Annual Induction and Awards diner on June 15 in New York City. Also being inducted this year will be Motown founder Berry Gordy, who deferred his induction in 2016. Additional honorees this year include songwriter/producer Max Martin, who’s written more #1 hits than any other person except for John Lennon and Paul McCartney; rapper Jay Z, the production team of Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, and songwriter, artist and producer Babyface.

Lamm, Pankow and Cetera are responsible for penning nearly every well-known Chicago song, including “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?,” “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday in the Park,” “Make Me Smile,” “Colour My World, “Just You ‘N’ Me,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day,” “Wishing You Were Here,” “If You Leave Me Now,” “Baby, What a Big Surprise,” “Hard to Say I’m Sorry” and “You’re the Inspiration.”

All three were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year as members of Chicago, but Peter Cetera, who left the band in 1985, did not show up for the ceremony.

Babyface is being inducted both for his own work as a solo artist and as the hits he wrote for other artists like Whitney Houston, Eric Clapton, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Boyz II Men and many more.

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis have more Billboard #1 hits than any other songwriting and production team in history, and have created smashes for Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey and countless others.

“With our 2017 roster of inductees, the Songwriters Hall of Fame moves definitively into recognizing music creators of the 21st century while continuing to honor the greats of earlier decades,” said Songwriters Hall of Fame co-chairs Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff and president Linda Moran in a statement.

The statement adds, “The combination of contemporary sounds and timeless hits of the past is certain to make for an unforgettable evening.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.