Chicago, Ed Sheeran, Babyface & more honored by Songwriters Hall of Fame

Noam Galai/WireImageTwo years ago, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and Thursday night in New York City, Chicago members Robert Lamm and James Pankow were each inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Chicago’s celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, but Lamm told reporters they’re not ready to call it quits.

“At a certain point in your career, you start getting these lifetime achievement awards, [and] you think maybe it’s the universe telling you you need to stop,” Lamm laughed. “But in spite of that, we find that in our 50th year, we’re going stronger than ever.”

“We’re just pinching ourselves with this incredible ride,” added Pankow. “We’re looking forward to the next 50 years and we’re taking the fans with us.” The two men were inducted by Train‘s Pat Monahan, who also performed Chicago’s hit “Just You ‘N Me,” written by Pankow.

Ed Sheeran also was honored at the ceremony: he received the Hal David Starlight Award, given to young songwriters who are making an impact in the industry. On the red carpet, Ed told ABC Radio, “Songwriting’s something that you never lose. I might lose my voice, and I might not be able to play guitar. I might lose my hands…lose my legs…but songwriting’s something that you will always have.”

Ed, whose hits include “Thinkin’ Out Loud,” “Shape of You,” “Photograph” and Justin Bieber‘s “Love Yourself,” which he co-wrote, added that he feels the common theme that runs through his songs is “a lot of honesty.” He called the award “a massive honor.”

Other inductees included Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, the songwriting and production team of Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis and Max Martin, who’s written more who’s written more Billboard Hot 100 #1 hits than anyone except John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments