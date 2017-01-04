Chicago and Doobie Brothers Teaming Up for North American Co-Headlining Trek

David M. Earnisse; Andrew MacphersonChicago and The Doobie Brothers will be rockin’ down the highway together later this year.

The two veteran bands have lined up a North American co-headlining tour that kicks off June 7 in Concord, California, and is mapped out through a July 30 show in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

A total of more than 30 dates have been announced, tickets will go on sale soon. The two groups are no strangers to each other, having previously toured together a number of times, most recently in 2012.

“The perfect summer lineup, playing dozens of the best-loved rockin’ pop classics,” says founding Chicago singer/keyboardist Robert Lamm about the trek. “I’m happy to be hangin’ out with our ‘Doobie’ friends… a great band.”

Adds Doobie Brothers singer/guitarist Patrick Simmons, “We know from past experience what a great show this is going to be for the audience. I’m sure there will be some fun musical surprises along the way too. It’s going to be a great summer.”

Prior to the joint tour, Chicago has a series of U.S. headlining dates running from early February to late March, while The Doobie Brothers will be playing in Australia, New Zealand and Japan in April. Several of the Doobies’ Down Under concerts also will feature Santana.

Here is the full list of confirmed dates on Chicago and The Doobie Brothers’ co-headlining tour:

6/7 — Concord, CA, Concord Pavilion

6/9 — Las Vegas, NV, Park Theater at the Monte Carlo

6/10 — Inglewood, CA, The Forum

6/11 — Phoenix, AZ, AK-Chin Pavilion

6/13 — Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

6/16 — Dallas, TX, Gexa Energy Pavilion

6/17 — Austin, TX, Austin360 Amphitheatre

6/18 — The Woodlands, TX, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

6/20 — Kansas City, MO, Starlight Theatre

6/21 — St Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/23 — Alpharetta, GA, Verizon Amphitheater

6/24 — Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

6/25 — Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/27 — Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater

6/29 — Tampa, FL, MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/30 — West Palm Beach, FL, Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

7/1 — Jacksonville, FL, Daily’s Place

7/12 — Chicago, IL, FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

7/14 — Noblesville, IN, Klipsch Music Center

7/15 — Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center

7/16 — Clarkston, MI, DTE Energy Music Theatre

7/18 — Darien Center, NY, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

7/19 — Toronto, ON, Canada, Molson Canadian Amphitheatre

7/21 — Camden, NJ, BB&T Pavilion

7/22 — Bethel, NY, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/23 — Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center

7/25 — Saratoga Springs, NY, Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/26 — Boston, MA, Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

7/28 — Wantagh, NY, Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

7/29 — Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

7/30 — Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

