Cher's favorite designer is on board for her new Broadway musical

By Andrea Dresdale

Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty ImagesCher herself won’t be starring in The Cher Show — the upcoming Broadway musical based on her life and career — but the actresses portraying her will be certainly be wearing the right outfits.

Women’s Wear Daily reports that legendary designer Bob Mackie, who has created the majority of Cher’s most iconic looks, will be designing the costumes for The Cher Show, which debuts June 12 at the Oriental Theater in Chicago before it hits Broadway this fall.

Mackie, 77, has been designing Cher’s over-the-top, glitzy outfits for decades, including the nearly nude sequined number she wore when she won the Best Actress Oscar in 1988 for Moonstruck.

Mackie also created the outfit that Cher told People magazine last year is her all-time favorite: the one she wore to the 1986 Academy Awards, where she presented the Best Supporting Actor trophy. It featured a tiny sequined spiderweb top, acres of bare tummy, a long black straight sequined skirt, and an over-the-top feathered headdress.

“It was just crazy, but I was so in love with it,” she says of the outfit. “It was this huge black feather Mohawk. I mean, I love that outfit so much. It was so beautiful.”

Most recently, Mackie created the wardrobe for Cher’s Las Vegas residency, which ran from 2008 to 2011, as well as for her current residency at the Park Theater at the Monte Carlo.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, for The Cher Show, Mackie will “re-create and reimagine” Cher’s iconic looks from the last 50 years.

Different actresses will portray the diva at different stages of her career in the musical.

