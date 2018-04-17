Cher's ex-husbands and boyfriends are all characters in "The Cher Show" musical

John Shearer/Getty Images via ABCThe Cher Show, the upcoming Broadway musical based on the life of the entertainment icon, has lined up its cast. It not only features three — count ’em, three — actresses playing the title role, but also actors playing Cher‘s significant others, and her mom.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the three actresses will portray three different incarnations of Cher at different points in her decades-long career. They include Tony nominee Stephanie J. Block, plus Teal Weaks, who’s appeared in Wicked and Finding Neverland, and Broadway newcomer Micaela Diamond.

In addition, the show has also cast actors as Cher’s late ex-husband Sonny Bono, Cher’s other late ex-husband, Gregg Allman, and Cher’s much-younger boyfriend, Rob Camilletti, whom she dated for three years in the late eighties.

Another actor will play Cher’s longtime costume designer Bob Mackie; the real Mackie is designing the costumes for the show. Tony nominee Emily Skinner will play Cher’s mom, Georgia Holt.

The Cher Show will premiere in Chicago and run from June 12 through July 15. Previews at Broadway’s Neil Simon Theatre begin November 1, with opening night scheduled for December 3.

