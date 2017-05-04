Cher to perform, receive ICON Award at 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Dick Clark ProductionsLast year, Celine Dion received it. This year, another diva who’s had tremendous success in Las Vegas will receive the ICON trophy at the Billboard Music Awards: Cher.

The entertainer will receive the honor for her many accomplishments, including scoring #1 hits on at least one Billboard chart in every decade from the 1960s through the 2010s. In addition to appearing at the show to pick up her trophy, Cher will also perform her smash hit “Believe,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for four weeks.

In a statement, Cher said, “I’m honored to receive the 2017 Billboard Music Awards ICON Award and take the stage to celebrate my love of music with my fans. Seeing so many powerful artists — especially female artists — emerge and take their place in history through the years has been incredible. I’m honored to…celebrate this milestone achievement by performing ‘Believe’ on the show.”

Past recipients of the ICON Award include Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, Stevie Wonder and Neil Diamond.

The “Believe” performance marks Cher’s first awards show performance in over 15 years. The 2017 Billboard Music Awards air live from Las Vegas on Sunday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

