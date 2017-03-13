Cher the love: Cher helps actor Colton Haynes get engaged

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fast CompanyThey’ve got each other, babe. Cher helped a couple get engaged by agreeing to be part of a romantic marriage proposal over the weekend.

Florist Jeff Leatham proposed to actor Colton Haynes on a candle-filled beach Saturday and enlisted the iconic singer to kick things off.

In a video projected on a big screen, Cher sang the line, “I got you babe,” from her and her late ex-husband Sonny Bono‘s hit of the same name. Then she continued, “This is for you, you know what it is, you know what you’re supposed to do now. This is going to be the best thing ever and you have to call me to tell me how it worked out, all right?”

Colton said “yes” to the proposal. He posted an Instagram picture of him and his new fiancé standing next to Cher on the big screen, as fireworks burst in the distance.

“Thank you @cher for the beautiful ‘I got you babe’ proposal lead in, you sounded incredible as always. The most special night of my life,” Colton wrote.

