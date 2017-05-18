Cher says she’s “not a Cher fan”

Cher photographed in 1972. Courtesy of Billboard

Cher is being presented with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards this weekend, but she doesn’t seem entirely comfortable with the title. In fact, she says she doesn’t even really like her own music.

“I’m not a Cher fan,” she tells Billboard in a new cover story. “I just don’t think my aesthetic taste lies in her direction.”

The singer says when she was younger, she always wanted to sound like Bob Seger, Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell or The Eagles. But she does admit that she likes her song “If I Could Turn Back Time,” as well as some of her other late-‘80s power ballads.

“That was OK,” she says. “By that time, I figured out I wasn’t going to ever be the Eagles.”

Cher also reveals to Billboard that she’s been working on an album based on “an idea I’ve had for a long time,” but she won’t give any more details than that. She’s also teaming up with Jersey Boys writer Rick Elice and Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller on a Broadway musical about her life and career, which will reportedly open sometime next year

And even though she turns 71 Saturday, Cher, who thinks “Icon” is a “stupid” word, isn’t about to retire just yet.

“I don’t like getting old,” she says. “I’m shocked that I can still run across the stage at my age. I thought I’d be dead.”

But, she adds, “My idea, every night before I go onstage, is that this is a gift I was given, and can give to people…It’s something that makes people feel good. That’s all I do — make people feel good.”

Cher will perform her 1998 song “Believe” at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. It will mark her first awards show performance in over 15 years.

