Cher pulls out of Lifetime movie about Flint water crisis due to “family issues”

Just days after it was announced that Cher would be starring in a movie for Lifetime, the music legend has pulled out the project.

Next month, Cher was to have begun shooting Flint, a movie about the water crisis that the people in Flint, Michigan, have been suffering through since 2014. The movie is inspired by a Time magazine cover story about three women from Flint who tried to expose the mishandling of the city’s water supply, which leads to the residents unknowingly drinking contaminated water.

Now, in a statement, Cher says, “This has been a project so near and dear to my heart and I was truly looking forward to helping tell this story. Unfortunately I will be unable to leave Los Angeles during the scheduled filming as I am dealing with a serious family issue that prevents me from going on location for the April filming.”

She adds that she’s “so glad” that the producers plan to make the film without her, adding, “I know that this Lifetime movie will be done beautifully.”

