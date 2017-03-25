Chehalis River will not open for spring chinook fishing

The Chehalis River will not open to salmon fishing, or spring chinook fishing as scheduled in the handbook. A press release from the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife says that the Chehalis River will remain closed to salmon fishing and will not open to fishing for spring chinook on April 16 as scheduled in the 2016-17 Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet.

The department said that the forecast for spring chinook returning to the Chehalis River basin is less than the number of fish needed to meet conservation objectives (spawning escapement goal).

The Chehalis River is designated as running from the mouth at the Chehalis River bridge(Hwy 101 Bridge) to the Hwy 6 Bridge in the town of Adna (Grays Harbor/Thurston/Lewis counties).

Steelhead and other gamefish fisheries will remain as described in the 2016-17 Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet.

