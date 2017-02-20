Chehalis River Bridge in Aberdeen to be Reduced to One Lane in Each Direction February 24

Drivers who use the US 101 Chehalis River Bridge in Aberdeen are encouraged to allow for extra time during their commute on Friday, February 24.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, crews will reduce to the bridge to one lane in each direction to make repairs to the bridge pier protection system. The system deflects debris from the bridge’s upright support structure.

The lane closures and traffic shift will allow maintenance crews to lower materials from the bridge deck.

Real-time traffic information is available on travel alerts web page or by calling 5-1-1.

