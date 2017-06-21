Chehalis Man Arrested After Witnessed Driving Through, Killing, Seagulls on Ocean Shores Beach

When visiting Ocean Shores don’t drive through a flock of seagulls – it’s illegal. We apparently need a sign, as it happened earlier this week.

Sgt. David McManus with the Ocean Shores Police Department said it started at about 7:46 p.m. on Monday night, witnesses reported seeing a vehicle racing on the beach near the W. Chance ala Mer beach approach. The vehicle then reportedly drove deliberately through a flock of seagulls gathered on the beach, killing several of the birds.

Unfortunately for this subject, the incident was witnessed by both an off-duty Ocean Shores PD Sergeant and an off-duty Sergeant with the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife.

OSPD Sgt. Vierra followed the vehicle off the beach while calling in a report of the incident. When the car pulled over on the side of Pt. Brown Ave. NE, Sgt. Vierra contacted the subject and detained him until on-duty Officers could arrive.

The young man’s girlfriend was in the car with him, and was very upset about him killing the birds. She gave a written statement to the Officers about what he had done.

The suspect, a 19-year old man from Chehalis, was arrested and ultimately charged with DUI, Reckless Driving and Animal Cruelty 2°. He is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Ocean Shores Municipal Court on July 19, 2017.

