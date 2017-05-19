Check out that last note: Kelly Clarkson sings the anthem for the Nashville Predators

John Russell/NHLI via Getty ImagesThese days, Nashville is more than a little obsessed with its hockey team’s most successful run ever toward the Stanley Cup. But if you’ve been keeping up with the Nashville Predators at all, you know the action on the ice is not the only reason to watch the games.

During the playoffs, the Preds have offered up an array of superstars to sing the national anthem, and Thursday night brought the biggest one yet. Nashville resident Kelly Clarkson showed off her impressive pipes with her rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner,” making her the first non-country anthem singer, and the second American Idol winner, to take on the task this season.

Appropriately, Carrie Underwood — whose husband Mike Fisher plays for the Preds — was the first. Country superstars Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum and Vince Gill have all taken their turn as well.

You can check out her version of the national anthem at NHL.com.

She may not, however, be a lucky charm for the Preds, who lost to the Anaheim Ducks in overtime. Their fight for the Stanley Cup continues Saturday in Anaheim, California.

