Charlie Puth to debut new single on “The Voice” next week

Next Tuesday night, Charlie will bring fans the TV debut of his new single “Attention,” the first release from his upcoming sophomore album. That same night, country star Maren Morris will sing her latest hit, “I Could Use a Love Song.”

Starting July 6 in Portland, Oregon, Charlie will hit the road as the opening act for Shawn Mendes. The tour is set to wrap up in late August.

