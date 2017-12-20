Charlie Puth & Shawn Mendes "started something really cool together"

Jimmy Fontaine/Kevin Winter/Getty Images via ABCLooks like something other than friendship has come out of Shawn Mendes‘ recent tour with Charlie Puth: the two apparently make a good songwriting team.

Speaking to Billboard, Charlie says that while on the road, he and Shawn bonded over their mutual love of John Mayer, and that led into impromptu writing sessions. Charlie tells Billboard that he and Shawn “started something really cool together,” but weren’t able to finish it because of their crazy schedules. However, Charlie says there’s a possibility they’ll collaborate in the future.

“He’ll hate me for saying this, but I just assumed he had other people writing most of his material,” Charlie admits. “But when he sat down and just started singing melodies, kind of like I did, I was like, ‘Wow! That’s really impressive.’ Don’t judge a book by its cover.”

Charlie’s new album, Voicenotes, is due next year. His tour with Hailee Steinfeld kicks off in July.

