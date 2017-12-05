Charlie Puth selling Hollywood home to move into $9 million mansion

By Andrea Dresdale

Charlie Puth is trading up when it comes to his living quarters, but his old place needs some "Attention."

Variety reports that Charlie is selling his Hollywood home for just under $2.2 million. He bought the property in December of 2015 for $1.9 million, and then six months later, put it back up for sale for $2.12 million. When it didn’t sell, the price was dropped to just under $2 million, before being taken off the market. Now it’s back. Charlie’s looking to finally unload the property after upgrading to a $9 million mansion last month.

According to Variety, Charlie’s new place has three bedrooms, plus staff quarters, as well as three full and two half baths. It also features a skylight-topped entrance way, a living room with a wet bar, a sunken lounge with a fireplace, and grounds that feature a heated swimming pool and spa, a fire pit and terraces.

