Charlie Puth says 2017 was the year he turned his heartbreak into hits

By Andrea Dresdale

Jimmy FontaineOn December 31, you’ll be able to see Charlie Puth ring in 2018 by performing on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. But looking back on 2017, Charlie says this was the year that he was able to turn a relatively new emotion for him — heartbreak — into hits.

Charlie tells Billboard that 2017 was “life-changing” for him, noting that while his debut album had brought him plenty of hits, those hits weren’t really “him.” He explains, “I have a weird obsession with wanting people to know things about me. This new music mirrors my life more than the previous records — these new songs are a more transparent look into my lifestyle.”

The songs we’ve heard from Charlie this year — “Attention” and “How Long” — are certainly more revealing, and darker, than his previous songs, and they sound different, too. There’s a reason for that, explains Charlie.

“I had never had my heart broken until a year ago,” he admits. “I knew what it was like to lose my best friend before having a girl f**k me over.”

He adds, “It was such a dramatic change in my life, I thought, ‘Why not have a dramatic sonic change [too]?’”

Charlie’s sophomore album, VoiceNotes, is due January 19, and it’ll feature his hits “Attention” and “How Long.” He’ll kick off a headlining tour July 11 in Toronto.

Charlie tells Billboard, “My mind-set going into next year is to continue meeting and being inspired by people…Everybody’s life is a movie for me, and I’m just writing the soundtrack.

