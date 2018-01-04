Charlie Puth pushes album back to May, but releases new Boyz II Men collab

Jimmy Fontaine

has good news and bad news.

First, the bad news: His long-awaited sophomore album, Voicenotes, is being pushed back…all the way back. To May 11, to be exact.

“I’m producing this album all myself and with that comes a lot of work, and in my opinion, the album is not perfect yet,” Charlie tweeted. “However, it will still come out this year…”

The album was supposed to come out on January 19.

The good news, though, is that Charlie has released a new song featuring Boyz II Men, called “If You Leave Me Now.”

Charlie tweeted that the a cappella, harmony-drenched R&B tune is “probably one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written.”