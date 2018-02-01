Charlie Puth only liked one song from his debut: "That album was not me at all"

Ramona RosalesIf you weren’t a fan of Charlie Puth‘s debut album Nine Track Mind, don’t feel too bad — neither was he.

In a new Billboard cover story, the singer admits his first album was rushed, and as a result, it became “a mishmash pile of music.”

“That album was not me at all,” he says.

In fact, the only song from Nine Track Mind that he says makes the album “bearable” is his duet with Selena Gomez, “We Don’t Talk Anymore.” He reveals that song was inspired by the same relationship that sparked two singles off his new album, “Attention” and “How Long.”

“It’s about a particular moment in my life, when someone very close to me wanted the attention of somebody else,” he says. “When I found that out and we ended it, I might have done some shady things too, and she might have asked me, ‘How long has this been going on?'”

Charlie also admits that after his first hit, “See You Again,” with Wiz Khalifa he started “super-starring out a little too much.” Meaning, he smoked a ton of marijuana to the point where he was “out-smoking some rappers.”

After having a six-hour freakout after eating “like, a pound of marijuana cookies,” Charlie went off the stuff for good.

“I thought I had to party and date a lot of girls and just go crazy,” he says. “I thought it was what was expected of me as a musician. My mom was the one who was like, ‘You’re losing touch with why you got here.'”

Charlie is currently perfecting his sophomore album, VoiceNotes, which features appearances by James Taylor and Boyz II Men. He pushed back the release date from January to May.

