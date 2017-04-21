Charlie Puth: Don’t pay so much “Attention” to social media

Speaking to People magazine, Charlie says getting a “like” on Facebook or Instagram sends a rush of dopamine to your brain, and it can be addictive. He cautions, “Social media is important, but we should venture out a little bit and not rely on it for self approval.”

“There is nothing wrong with Instagram,” he adds. “It’s a huge reason for my social presence, but it’s also important to counter that with nature walks. It’s so important to realize your surroundings…You don’t have to always look in your phone. That’s the main thing.”

“Attention” is the first single from Charlie’s upcoming sophomore album. As previously reported, it’s being used in a new immersive music experience in L.A. called The Attention Room, with visuals designed to replicate the brain’s reaction to getting attention.

The “See You Again” singer will hit the road as the opening act on Shawn Mendes’ North American tour, which begins July 6 in Portland, OR.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.